Work/Life: Who Says There Aren’t Enough Hours in the Day?

Anyone struggling with work addiction knows that trolling the Internet is a great way to use up more of your time, however in the field of blogging it can yield interesting results. Case in point: I just learned that on this date in 1923, the USSR adopted an experimental five-day week. Not a five-day work week, a five-day week. Everything got shifted around to make the 168 hours that used to constitute seven days suddenly comprise only five. That means a thirty-three hour day. However, as you try to wrap your head around that, remember that the occurrences of sun up and sundown remained the same. So, if you started the week on Sunday as usual, Monday morning would kick in at 9 am the next day. Does this mean you wouldn’t have to show up for work until 5 o’clock at night?

Hey, it’s presidential election season, and although work/life issues have not exactly been the sexiest of campaign fodder, maybe some dark horse candidate (Kucinich could probably pull it off) should shake things up by suggesting we follow the example of our one-time Cold War enemies and try this five-day week thing. It has staggering implications that could very well force us all to get our priorities in order. After all, if we didn’t have to show up at work until 5pm on Monday, we would be forced to, that’s right; spend the entire day with our family. No more excuses! 6 am arrives, you leap out of bed and get the day going: “sorry, honey, gotta get to work by…oh, dang, I don’t have to be anywhere, do I?” Suddenly, those you love have you as a presence in their lives again. Okay, so this Utopian vision doesn’t leave any room for quality sleep, but most of us don’t get that now anyway.

Thirty-three hour days leave plenty of room for staggered schedules, too. Traffic problems could end up a thing of the past. Long lines at banks and post offices would disappear.

Hold on. I don’t think I’ve thought this one through. Because it just suddenly hit me what a thirty-three hour day really means: more time to get things done! Oh, boy, this is workaholic Nirvana! How often do we say “if only there were more hours in the day?” Well, this could make it a reality! And more time to work means America becomes more productive. More time to respond to e-mails. More time to respond to text messages. More time to schedule meetings. Oh, boy, I’m really excited about this now. We wouldn’t have to say we got the idea from Russia, either. We can just say Dennis Kucinich thought it up.

Maybe even a four-day week? A nice, generous 42-hour day. What do you think?