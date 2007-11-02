Work/Life: I’d Like To Thank The Academy….

I almost didn’t get the blog out today. See, the Alliance for Work-Life Progress is accepting nominations for their “ Work-Life Rising Star ” award and today is the cut-off for applications. I’m sure I could be a shoe-in to win this one. Only trouble is, I got a little busy with work, and I just didn’t see that deadline coming!

Anyway, the deal is that I have to be nominated by my colleagues, who can, in the words of the official rules, “describe and verify [my] achievements” in advancing the cause of work/life balance. So, listen, I’m sorry I didn’t get to you sooner on this, but it would be great if you could shoot a word over to the AWLP. I would ask my wife to do it, but my calls to her keep going straight to voice mail (there was a small altercation last week when I tried to incorporate returning a client’s text message into foreplay, and since then she’s been avoiding me for some reason). And, I checked with a couple of my colleagues, but they had something called “family commitments” (??) and didn’t feel they could break away in time to give me the quality recommendation I so richly deserve. I thought of asking my children, however they never really see me enough to be truly informative to a third party about who I am. Not to mention they probably don’t take submissions in crayon. Finally, I put a request into my CEO Dad (through his assistant), and she assured me that he would return my call. That was a week ago.

The bottom line, then, is that it’s up to you to nominate me. I openly admit that it’s my own fault for letting things get so close to the deadline. It’s just that I had this thing, you know, this meeting I couldn’t get out of, and I’ve been preparing this Power Point presentation since last July that needed to be given by Thursday, and then there was the World Series and all those episodes of Mad Money on Tivo that I had to get to. Somewhere in there were my child’s first grade play (missed that) and my wife getting her diploma from a long and hard-fought two years of graduate school (had something else that night).

A major qualification for those who would be “Work Life Rising Star” nominees is “a passion for change.” Well, I think my behavior speaks for itself. I appreciate your support!