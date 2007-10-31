Innovation: A Few Things Your Customers Have Learned with the Help of Social Media

Your brands may have shifted radically from top of mind to bottom of the pile in your customers’ lives – all thanks to social media. From premier to ordinary just in a few clicks thanks to the dozens forum reviews, blog posts, Twitter bursts, even text messages. These tools and your customers’ increasing comfort level with using them are word of mouth on steroids.

The average consumer uses the Internet as an essential product research tool. We may purchase off line, but we surely enjoy the wealth of information we find online, especially any insights from other people who’ve gone through the same process. And here’s where social media comes in.

It may not be enough anymore to have a company web site that is easy to use, displays clearly what you want to highlight with compelling content, and points people in the right direction. Although that is still seen as a priority for many companies, the rest of the organic search results that pop up when people enter key words that describe your business may very well be blog posts or forum boards. People will go visit those sites.

You may think that you don’t need to monitor those search results for various reasons. Let me give you two main reasons why it’s a good idea to do so – and to decide what you will do about your findings.

The first and most obvious reason is that if someone writes something negative, people will read it, even if it sounds preposterous and untrue. Without mentioning the considerable training we received from main stream media, humans are naturally drawn to negative news. That’s why it sells. If you’ve made someone really unhappy with poor service today they don’t only get mad, they tell everyone they can about it.

Social media serves as an amplifier. In some cases the news will spread and collect further testimonials along the way to snowball into this gigantic and unwieldy monster – a case against you. This is different from being a blip on the customer service line, even if recorded. If you discount what people say on blog posts, think again. A well written and balanced post, could lead to a major main stream media story with the research behind it and the distribution of a major corporation.