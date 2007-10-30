Leadership: Leadership Is Context

I was going to write a long post about leadership within various contexts, however I thought I’d start a dialogue to hear what you have to say about this.

One can’t remove leaders from the context of their worlds and expect to measure their leadership style and effectiveness in any way. It’s all about the context of their world, their surroundings, people, challenges, stability and sustainability of the organization.

From the other perspective often context creates leaders based on what unfolds in their realms. Take a third perspective and many a time context defines what style of leadership is needed. So do you put the cart before the horse? Horse before the cart or is it a give and take relationship?

Who seeks out a leader who hasn’t proven great leadership? And yet, circumstances might dictate who a great leader is in one context while being a poor leader in another.

This is very intricate, has many facets and goes directly to defining sustainable and mastery in leadership. What are the common threads? How do you see it?

Donna Karlin • Executive and Political Shadow Coach™ • Ottawa, Canada • •www.abetterperspective.com