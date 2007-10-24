Careers: On Again, Off Again Engagement

Most of us want to fall truly, madly, deeply in love with our work. But the vast majority of us aren’t what HR experts call “ engaged ” by our jobs.

What can we do about that? First, we can realize that this is a universal problem. A just-released study of 88,612 workforce members in 18 countries by Towers Perrin finds that only 21 percent of employees are engaged in their current work. In fact, 38 percent of workers feel partly to fully disengaged.

Does this sound like the weather report for your cube? Patchy clouds of engagement, followed by chilly co-workers, and a chance of hot air from your boss.

The litmus test goes like this: If you care about the future of the company and are willing to make a discretionary effort, then it’s likely you are engaged. Translation: You’re willing to work 65 hours a week because you like your job and you like your company.

If you’re working those 65 hours just out of fear, chances are you’re partly engaged but probably not for the right reasons.

The company cares about your effort for a lot of reasons, not the least of which is that an engaged workforce helps it outperform its competition. And there’s more: “half of the engaged employees had no plans to leave their company, compared with just 15 percent of the disengaged.”

“Job satisfaction or employee happiness doesn’t necessarily extend itself to the financial performance of the company,” explains one of the study’s architects, Julie Gebauer, leader of the firm’s Workforce Effectiveness consulting practice.