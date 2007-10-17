Leadership: Less Buzz, More Results When It Comes to Employee Engagement

You want your employees engaged in their work? Absolutely! And because they are engaged your company will achieve its intended results? Not exactly!

“Intuitively most managers know that that it’s better to have engaged employees,” says Dr. Dan Denison, co-founder of the Denison Organizational Culture Survey. “But measuring employee engagement alone is not enough. Employees can be happy, satisfied and engaged, but this doesn’t necessarily mean they are supporting the business goals of the organization.” Some companies may have satisfied employees, but fall short of meeting bottom-line results.

Employee engagement, according to Denison, is “the extent to which people feel a sense of physical, cognitive, and emotional attachment to their work.” Research by Denison Consulting, culled from more than 4,000 organizations around the world, shows that such engagement “may be more a result of good performance than a cause.”

To draw an analogy to the sports world, the buzz that fan feel when their team wins is akin to the enthusiasm that employees feel when their company prospers. Such enthusiasm keeps fans coming back to watch the team or buy more team merchandise just as this spirit helps employees feel more connected and committed to their work. But just as buzz is not enough to help a team win, it is not enough to help a company succeed.

“If you’re concerned about business outcomes, it makes more sense to measure and manage the organization as a system,” says Denison, also a professor of management at the International Institute of Management Development (IMD) in Lausanne, Switzerland. The Denison Organizational Culture Survey measures culture in four ways: mission, consistency, adaptability and involvement. Those factors influence corporate performance and determine bottom-line results. Managers concerned about engagement – as well as results – can take a cue from Denison by asking themselves and their teams these four questions:

What’s our job and why? It is not enough to do your job. It is up to the manger to let you know the why and wherefores of your job. That is, if you are in accounting, how you manage accounts receivable and payable affects not just the balance sheet but profitability short-term and long. It may mean the difference between growth or contraction, acquiring or being acquired, hiring or lay-offs, or bonus or no bonus. Knowing what you do (the mission) and how it contributes to the whole organization is critical.