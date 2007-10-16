Technology: Are you Monitoring your Pulse?

An early entry to my digital life management has evolved. The friendly or invasive web application that took control of my address book in 2001, Plaxo, is now in its third version — I should say version 3.0 beta to be Web 2.0 precise. The service was semi useful over the years as a cool way to manage my address book across multiple computers or occasionally look up online and of course learn about the dynamics of my network contact changes/updates like job changes, new cell phone number or a blog launch. My continued passive use of Plaxo over the years soon was sidelined by LinkedIn offered view of the relationships rather then the management of my more then 3,000 contacts or about the 10% of those contacts I regularly communicated with. More importantly, visualizing my network and providing tools to connect me with others I would like to reach. The business social network was born! Fast forward from 2004 to today. Now you, your personal and business contacts have a digital presence or many. The digital bread crumbs of your network are scattered across Flickr, Facebook, Blogs and Social Bookmarks. Plaxo launched its new service, Pulse, a few weeks ago. I began receiving information about the digital activities or lifestreams of my sleepy address book “network” on Plaxo via email. This drove my curiosity to login to Plaxo and customize my settings. Soon, my streams were merged with those of my pals and “my address book was brought to life” just as the Plaxo Pulse marketers had promised. Have you checked the pulse of your network or offered a view into yours?