Work/Life: Anger Mismanagement

Now I’ve heard everything. An anger management speaker told the New York Times that he refuses to give seminars in the city of San Francisco anymore. Apparently, “parking rage” has been an increasingly virulent phenomenon there, with verbal and physical assaults breaking out over parking spaces. So, Mr. Anger Management says it’s no use plying his trade in the city by the bay: people were already angry when they walked in, and apparently it just wasn’t worth it.

Is it me, or is this like a natural childbirth coach going “you know what, lady, you’re just going to be in excruciating pain on the day, so let’s just dump this idea that I can somehow make you more comfortable, okay, girlfriend?” If someone who is trained in anger management abdicates his responsibility to people who are feeling angry, plus he blames it on an outside phenomenon, this opens up the field for tons of professions to point the finger at society for their inadequacies.

This does not bode well for anybody trying to keep his or her work/life issues in check. In an attempt to stem this tide of fear-based lack of professionalism, let me put out a few of my own fear-based hypothetical job postings to help convey my dismay:

NOW HIRING: BRAIN SURGEONS. Seeking a qualified brain surgeon who believes that most tumors are really just caused by the unchecked stress of the party involved, and, since they brought it on themselves, it would probably have killed them anyway. If you feel you can only do so much to help these losers, then this job is for you.

NOW HIRING: COUPLES COUNSELORS. Motivated self-starter who is inclined to throw up their hands in dismay at the petty problems of people who need to be told that spending more time with their loved ones is a good thing. Willingness to take patient’s hard-earned money while realizing they are incapable of any real progress a plus.

NOW HIRING: SCHOOL TEACHERS. As a recent beauty-pageant contest mentioned, many high school students cannot find the United States on a map. If you are someone who also cannot find your own country on a map, we need you to lead and inspire a whole new crop of uninformed people.