Work/Life: When Not to Blog

By Lynette Chiang1 minute Read

I spent all last week bedridden with some kind of bad Manhattan flu. Fast Company likes us to blog at least once a week, so like a faithful reporter I started banging keys to see if anything worthwhile would come out. Thank Bhudda I didn’t post it here on Fast Company. It ended up being a delirious rant about a global warming presentation and whether I could care less if a small colored frog in the middle of Costa Rica disappears from the face of the earth. For posterity I posted it here.

When under the weather, keep a lid on it!

