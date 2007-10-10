Careers: Work Among True Believers?

Do you work in a predominantly Christian workplace? Increasingly, Christian job boards are making this mission, as some put it, a reality.

My take on the job boards that match “followers” with “Christian employers” is that a Christian workplace is at least partially about excluding non-believers who may undermine their value system.

This statement on Christian Staffing’s website summarizes the mindset: “Have you dealt with staff problems including stealing, fraud, sexual harassment, lack of work ethic, tardiness, etc? We did, and so we have decided to try to hire people we knew had a good reputation … and more specifically followers of Jesus Christ.”

In a pitch to Christian recruiters and employers, Bill Clark, Director of Sales & Business Development for ChristianJobs.com, writes on About.com that there are 200,000 job seekers on their site each month. “These folks are in need and we believe that it is our responsibility as members of the body of Christ to help them in every way possible,” writes Clark. “As such, we invite you to visit our site and see if you can embrace our mission … expressing your faith by posting your positions ….”

What is unclear to me is how a Christian employee differs from, say, a Hindu, Islamic or Jewish employee. Of course, it’s no secret that religious cultures and subcultures often hire amongst themselves; what’s different here is these job boards are explicit about it.

Biases are part of the American fabric, right? The federal government, including the U.S. Justice Department, recruits from Christian law schools and colleges. (That hasn’t gone so well.)

I wasn’t able to reach several of the larger job boards directly, but a Christian recruiter took my call. “We network with people who believe that Jesus is the Christ,” explains CJ Elliott, a recruiter and co-owner of Christian Recruiters Affiliated in Hoopeston, Ill. Speaking of the Christian employers to whom she supplies candidates, she says, “We like to work with people we feel are trustworthy and we can count on.”