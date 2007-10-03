Leadership: Trust Matters

Let’s say you are the manager of a department that includes one hundred people, including supervisors and employees. How many of those people would you suspect are loyal, that is planning on sticking with the company? 34! How many of those people would you estimate are headed out the door? 36!

These findings from the 2007 Walker Loyalty Report for Loyalty in the Workplace states that just 34% of employees are sticking while another 36% are about to walk. That leaves 30% who either haven’t made up their minds or are just going with the flow.

Should you be concerned? I think so. If only a third of the people are with you then it means that two-thirds are either on the fence or going against you. No wonder you have difficulty getting things done.

The Walker Report measures loyalty five ways: fairness at work, care and concern, trust in employees, and feelings of accomplishment, and daily job satisfaction. Managers can affect all of these factors, but the single most important one may be trust. Trust is an operative driver; it affects the other four. So if you want to boost loyalty, then attacking trust may be the leverage point, but it is one that may be the most difficult to establish.

Saying “trust me” works about as well as taking a phone call from someone who wants to sell you a hot stock. Forget about it! Trust is earned; and it is earned the hard way. Let’s consider:

Do what you say you will do. Obvious, of course! But how often have you seen a manager make a promise and forget it? It happens everyday. So how can you make certain you follow through? Document it. Let people know what you plan to accomplish. When you finish, let folks know. More importantly, if you are falling short, either due to lack of time or resources, raise your hand – tell people about it. Give them a progress report. Then follow up until you do follow through.