Leadership: Defined?

What is a great leader exactly? That is one of the questions consistently tossed about all over the world. I’ve read books upon books on leadership, write about leadership but is it defined in the true sense of the term or does a leader’s unique style define it along the way?

If defining a leader was based on proficiency or criteria, would that align with the individuality of the organization or the people within it? Is it something one can be measured against now or after the fact? Think about it. How many people are considered great leaders the moment they walk into the position? They don’t. That is earned after they’ve achieved success.

A catch 22 perhaps?

Theodore Roosevelt said “The best executive is one who has sense enough to pick good people to do what he wants done, and self-restraint enough to keep from meddling with them while they do it.”

If you take that quote and take it to mean a person in a position of leadership (who else would be picking their people?) then does it mean someone that gives direction and then backs off?

A constant complaint from clients…..their work is checked and rechecked and half the time discarded. It’s demoralizing to them and deflates their desire to produce. Yet how many leaders do that?

Ralph Marston wrote “Let go of your attachment to being right, and suddenly your mind is more open. You’re able to benefit from the unique viewpoints of others, without being crippled by your own judgment.” By doing that, you not only empower those who work with/for you but grow and learn at the same time. Is that a better definition of leadership?