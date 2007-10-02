Careers: Crossing the Line to Evangelism

We trust mavens to recommend movies, restaurants or even dry cleaners. We fear incurring the wrath of evangelists who contend that it’s a huge mistake (or worse) not to drive a Volkswagen, buy an iPhone or skip reading The Kite Runner. (It’s on my list of things to do, really.)

Perhaps we’re just a little wary of evangelists (and I don’t mean the religious kind). A case in point: hard-selling corporate recruiters. I can empathize with them, though, because not all jobs or companies are an easy sale.

Mavens tend to feel strongly, even passionately that their advice is ideal for their friends, readers or acquaintances. Speaking as a maven and connector, I can tell you that it’s pretty hard to switch it off. When a friend asks: “Seen any good movies?” We’re not the types who reply, “Who has time?”

The funny thing about discussing social networking is it, like politics, can knock me off the comfortable perch of mavendom onto the outer limb occupied by fire-breathing evangelists. I would never say social networking is for everyone, nor would I say it is always the preferred method of networking, but it’s a topic that gets my juices flowing more than say O.J., Britney or college football.

When New York Times’ columnist David Pogue asked readers to respond to his provocative blog post called LinkedIn … Why? I had to stifle myself from investing a few hours composing a reply.

I commented back to Pogue: “If you need (or simply want) to meet new contacts/experts, make new friends, establish a sense of community or want to establish a venue for others (not just your friends) to contact you, it’s hard to beat social-networking sites.”