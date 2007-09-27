Innovation: When the REAL Customer is not the One in Front of You

Campaign ads. You’ve probably already seen them: On TV, in newspapers, and plastered across your favorite websites. Thanks to the rise of social media, you’ll even have to wade through snarky political ads while you’re searching for that video of the Britney Guy.

2008 is likely to be the biggest-spending election yet. Why would the candidates be spending so much, so far in advance of the first vote? Money is going to talk in 2008. According to this article by The Washington Post, at the tune of hundreds of millions, well beyond the cap imposed for accepting public funding. And thus the current race and ad spending spree.

The good citizens of Ohio are getting an eyeful and earful of political ads. According to USA Today, Iowa Leads in 2008 Campaign Ads. The ads pitches may vary; the purpose is one and only one – to raise greater amounts of funds for the respective candidates campaign war chests. The ads competing for the public attention may be many, the audience for the ads is just one at the moment – campaign contributors, donors, and paying supporters.

The ultimate purpose may well be to demonstrate the candidate’s viability and earn the party endorsement for the final run. Positioning and branding are at work here. Just like what happens inside organizations.

There are entire advertising campaigns run for the benefit of the company employees; they are the prime customers. Talent retention, internal realignment, consolidation of business lines after a merger or an acquisition, or restoring confidence in the company’s leadership – those are some examples of why it’s done.