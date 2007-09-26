Leadership: Hard to Imagine What It’s Like to Not Know What We Know

In it, they state “To strip an idea down to its core, we must be masters of exclusion. We must relentlessly prioritize. Saying something short isn’t the mission — sound bites aren’t the ideal. Proverbs are the ideal. We must create ideas that are both simple and profound. “A one-sentence statement so profound that an individual could spend a lifetime learning it. Once we know something, we find it hard to imagine what it’s like not to know it. Our knowledge has “cursed” us.”

This hit home. This sentence, so profound that a “one could spend a lifetime learning it”, being able to live that would be a dream come true for a coach. As a Shadow Coach™ I have a finite amount of time available for me to coach my clients as we run, as clients live in a world that’s at the center of complex challenges in chaotic times (their definition, not mine). Unlike most coaching sessions, mine are sometimes a matter of moments, two or three minutes where all I have time for is a laser session that zeros in on one dynamic, one situation or moment in time.

To spend a lifetime learning is one thing, but integrating, reinventing and living what is learned is what it’s all about for me in my work and for the leaders that lead organizations and their people to their level of excellence..

Often, all it takes is one statement or question that captures their attention. Then they fly.

How powerful would it be if that kind of immediate feedback, two minds working as one, was available to all organizational leaders? Have you ever worked with someone at the speed of laser? There’s nothing like it. You not only get multiple viewpoints but integrate change on the spot, review, retweak and then put in place something that works so much better. Not later, right then.