Innovation: The Future Is Here

Although signed earlier this year, the new Open Skies agreement for free movement of flights between U.S. and European cities, which kicks in starting in March 2008, is still developing momentum among the world’s airlines.

Long discussed, Open Skies opens up a world of possibilities for the road warrior. Open Skies will undoubtedly bring more flight and service choices for business travelers. But will more options in transcontinental air travel result in more competitive (i.e., lower) pricing? A road warrior can hope, but we’ll have to wait and see.

The smaller carriers that have developed a niche market serving business travelers are already putting competitive pressure on the major carriers to make major upgrades to their business-class cabins, according to business travel columnist Joe Sharkey.

For the weary road warrior seeking alternatives in this year’s ultra-busy skies, it seems that the future is finally here.

Airline Futurist • Miami • www.amadeus.com