Careers: Working Abroad is Less Foreign to Women

Will working abroad fast-track your career? The answer has often been yes for men, but a question mark for women who used to be passed over for foreign assignments.

In the book Get Ahead by Going Abroad authors C. Perry Yeatman and Stacie Berdan contend that women are better suited for foreign assignments than men – and they have the results to prove it.

“It comes down to a couple of personality traits as well as skills,” says Berdan. “Women have great communication skills, team building, and adaptability – the things we have noticed successful women overseas have.” According to their research, “The success rate is 15-to-20 percent higher for women as opposed to men. That’s pretty astounding.”

A former media executive, Berdan says that her career blossomed as a result of a successful overseas assignment that began in her late 20s. Berdan, who consults multinationals on how to prepare employees for overseas assignments, moved to Hong Kong the day after she was married. Her “trailing spouse” to use the vernacular of globe-trotting executives, is a writer who could work from anywhere. Often it’s the trailing spouse – particularly those that don’t work – who torpedoes an otherwise invaluable career and life experience.

Berdan and Yeatman say that their personal experiences, combined with several hundred interviews in preparation for the book, revealed to them that women possess soft skills that can make a foreign assignment successful. It’s also true that these two network with a lot of successful people. Berdan’s co-author, C. Perry Yeatman is a SVP of Kraft Foods, who had the experience of working in Singapore, Moscow, and London.

In researching the book, “83% of the people said [their foreign assignment] was successful,” says Berdan. “Everyone said it was hard and had their share of failures along the way. Many were very personal stories a lot to do with gender stereotyping and female roles around the world. “

Berdan’s former employer, WPP is an example of a company that understands how to manage globally-distributed employees. “They have 70,000 employees all over the place and they treat them like global employees, not expats,” she explains. She says that unfortunately many companies have HR departments that lack empathy for workers on foreign assignments. “If you have never been in the situation,” of working overseas, she says, “It’s hard to understand how crazy” life abroad can be.