Leadership: Organizational Authenticity vs. Integrity

This afternoon I answered the question “What does it mean for an organization to be authentic? A few answers came to mind one of which involved whether or not there’s a difference between Organizational Authenticity and Organizational Integrity. Is there a difference or are they one and the same?

An organization can be in alignment with its vision, mission and mandate but walk all over people to stay authentic to that. At the same time, that organization can also align with human values and ethics creating an entirely different organizational culture. Is that what it means to have organizational integrity? Or not?

I’d love your opinions on this.

Along with looking at this question, I’d like to bring to the table organizational sustainability. Does an organization have to exist from a basis of integrity to be sustainable and successful? Or do the ‘cut throats’ ultimately win out and force the ‘good guys’ out of business?

I think if we asked the same question in many different fields and professions, diametrically opposed opinions will emerge. If you’re leading in any capacity, this is a question that needs answering at some point. If you don’t define it, someone else will.

Care to play and discuss this?

