Back to Nature: Enter Natural Language and Human Powered Search

Have you grown tired of the growing index of search results? Across the search engines of your choice, the results are gathered via keywords, metadata and algorithms. The American Customer Satisfaction Index shows that at best the engines are scoring a solid C average.

Now enter two new approaches. Powerset Labs is in early release of its natural language search engine. Via user ratings and natural language search, sites are indexed, scored and delivered. In this case it is a quality result that is the goal rather then quantity. Powerset Powerset launches Powerset Labs at TechCrunch40 If you are not one of th privileged kick the tires at the Tech Crunch 40 this week then you will need to wait for your invite code over the next weeks.

Another approach is offered by Mahalo, the world’s first human-powered search engine. Yes – out with the always on spiders and in with the coders that are hand building search result pages for the top 30% of web searches. FC goes behind the servers to talk with founder Jason Calacanis about the venture.

With access to search coming from your TV, mobile, computer and more – do you have a a preferred search for your location or search type or do your rely on the one size fits all approach?

