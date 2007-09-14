Work/Life: Hi-Yo Work/Life, Away!

Today is the birth anniversary of Clayton Moore. At my age, I’m on the fringes of people who might still have an awareness of who he was, and it would be unreasonable to expect anyone from Generation X or younger to have Clayton in their consciousness. Of course, those of us who feel old can take comfort in the fact that in fifty years’ time, these very Gen-X’ers will be saying things to their own kids like, “You mean you don’t know who Britney Spears was?” (Oh, how I pray they will be saying that.)

Clayton Moore played the Lone Ranger on television quite a few years ago. Why should this find its way into my blog, you ask? The answer is simple. The Lone Ranger is a symbol of the American psyche that we still can’t shake. His name alone implies, well, aloneness. The idea of being a loner, of being able to single-handedly right all the wrongs out there while still claiming allegiance to no one remains attractive to the work/life challenged. The Lone Ranger did have Tonto, it’s true, but you never caught this trusted guide and advisor suggesting that Kemo Sabe might want to cut back on the dinner meetings.

I think a lot of us overachievers still fancy ourselves out there on the plains, the only ones with the real plan to set everything right. And if we could only be freed of our pesky encumbrances, we could make history in our chosen fields. “….yes, a fiery Acura with the speed of light, a cloud of dust and a hearty ‘hi-yo spreadsheet!’ It’s the Lone Worker! Guided by his trusty personal assistant Melvin, the Lone Worker obsesses about every aspect of his job, knowing that being number one is all that counts, and that he does it all for those he loves [even though he never sees them]!”

Let’s join the Lone Worker now, as he and Melvin prepare for a merger and acquisition:

MELVIN: Kemo Sabe, here is the Excel document needed to impress the client with our amazing quarterly earnings.

LR: Thank you, Melvin. In moments, we will find the bad men who want to compete with us, and bring them around to our corporate vision.

MELVIN: Yes, Kemo Sabe. Then, all of the inadequacies you have been repressing since childhood will once again be soothed, and you can pretend to have no emotional needs until the next time we do this.