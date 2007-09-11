Leadership: Tagged for a Leadership Challenge

I was recently asked to participate in a challenge called “Why Most Leadership Sucks, Including Yours…by John W. McKenna. I wasn’t thrilled with his languaging and told him as much on a previous Fast Company post to which he replied “I could do better”.

”I could do better” Can’t we all? In some way shape or form, even if it’s just subtle, we can do better, different, opposite, or whatever is needed when we’re in a position of leadership as that’s what leadership is. It’s not independent of the organizational culture nor is it independent of context. As it’s the anniversary of 9/11 it’s apropos for me to use the following as an example:

In the book Leadership by Rudolph W. Giuliani and Ken Kurson, “Much of a leader’s approach must be formed from the raw material of his own life. There is no substitute for personal experience when dealing with a problem. This is particularly true in a crisis, when there is less time to develop ideas and plans. When Rudolph Giuliani rushed to the scene of the September 11 attacks on the World Trade Center, he had already learned the value of seeing things with his own eyes and of setting an example. Those were lessons that had come out of the experiences of his life.”

I’m not here to dictate whether or not how he responded measured up, met expectations etc. I’m saying we operate from a different perspective depending on circumstance and context not to mention pressures, energy levels and all the rest. One cannot use the same style of leadership every day; it changes moment to moment as need be.

We can always ‘do better’ as leaders in our fields of practice, in life, with family, friends, and to set an example to those who don’t know us and have never met us but who will be touched by the ripple effect of what we do regardless of whether or not there’s a personal connection.

As an executive and political leadership coach, I grow people for a living based on where they want to go and who they want to be. They need to define what that looks like for them. There are many factors that determine the impact of our leadership. It not only encompasses vision but personality, languaging, energy and connection.