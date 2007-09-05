Leadership: Acknowledging Leaders

This week I was tagged for a Personal Development List through my personal blog Perspectives . This list grew very quickly and exponentially and soon became a Blogger’s phenomenon as those tagged made recommendations for others to be tagged. The ripple effect was extraordinary. Because of that list I was again tagged to give my opinion for something called “Does Most Leadership Suck Challenge”.

Now I have a fundamental problem with pretty much everything about this so called challenge, from the name, the focus and the reasons behind doing this in the first place because I do feel most people want to succeed as leaders, even those put in the position by chance or default. Blogging is a powerful, far reaching and influential medium. I wouldn’t have a community of subscribers who I dialogue with from 111 countries otherwise. So I’d like to turn the “Does Most Leadership Suck Challenge” around for a moment and ask you, the readers, to tag people who are amazing leaders no matter what their level of responsibility within an organization, so they are recognized for their strengths, not because they might “suck” in someone’s view. Who are they and what stands out about their leadership? Is it their style, their ways of communicating? Their vision or enthusiasm?

Speak to strengths, you’ll get more of them. The same goes for weaknesses. It goes back to my post on “I caught you doing something good”. This is “I’m tagging you for being someone great, whether for a day, a month or always.” What do you think? Do you know someone who ought to be acknowledged and recognized for his or her leadership? Let us know who that is and send them a link to your comment so they not only know you’re acknowledging them but telling the rest of the world too.

Call it ‘Acknowledging Leaders Week’. I look forward to seeing how quickly this list grows.

