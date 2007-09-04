Leadership: Have Strong Opinions…But Be Willing to Change Them

“Speak what you think today in hard words and tomorrow speak what tomorrow thinks in hard words again, though it contradict everything you said today.” — Ralph Waldo Emerson (1803-1882) American author, minister, & activist

Your opinion today is based on what you see today. It’s not all the information, but it’s all that you’ve got. Trust your gut and take a strong stand. If you’re wrong – so be it – you’ll learn along the way. In fact, you’ll learn more by taking a strong stand than by taking a weak one. Strong opinions invite opposition. And opposition helps you learn and grow. Tomorrow, if your opinion changes as a result, your old ideas will have served you well. They will have been a necessary stepping stone to new and better ones.

Try this:

1. Think of an issue you’re waffling on right now.

2. Consider your options and develop a strong opinion regarding a course of action.

3. Share your opinion with people on both sides of the issue.

4. Get meaningful agreement and pushback.

5. Incorporate the new ideas appropriately.

6. Repeat frequently.

Doug Sundheim • Executive Coach & Consultant • New York, NY • www.dougsundheim.com