Careers: What’s New on My Social Network?

I’d like to announce the launch of AfterRusty , a social networking site for my friends, fans, relatives, creditors and associates. You may have heard about corporate alumni networks where ex-employees bitch about their old company. I want to start a social network for people who survive me – while I’m still alive – if it’s all the same to you.

AfterRusty is for people who know me, wish they knew me, or thought they did.

For a limited time, I will waive the $50 annual fee, at least until my viral campaign escalates to Facebook proportions. So-called “alumni social networking” sounds hip and trendy, but by the time I die it will “tip” to an epidemic.

It’s a virtuous circle: If I prosper, AfterRusty membership will have even more cachet than it does now. Sure, there’s competition for your social networking capital, but if you only have time for one network, then this one is it. Here’s why:

I know some cool people and they know some really cool people

I lived a happening life – from the Apple II to the iPhone. Technically it’s not over – so there’s still scads of upside

What will AfterRusty members talk about once I am permanently “offline”? You know me! I have compiled a handy list of things to do and discuss:

Rusty’s career. There is a lot of material to excavate. The word is some direct reports, creditors and ex-girlfriends are still in therapy and I haven’t even retired yet. I recently joined several corporate alumni networks and while they’re terrific, let’s face it, they’re not all about me.

Ex-girlfriend stories. My friend David will moderate this group since he once listened to my tragic-comic tales in a taxi ride between San Francisco and Oakland – although he claims it absorbed a thirteen hour road trip to Las Vegas.

Group blog. Don’t assume that news stops once I’m six feet under! On the contrary, that’s when the juicy bits will really surface. To fuel the discussion, I plan to dish my friends in a multimedia diatribe to be released upon my demise.

Raw footage. Photos, videos, and surveillance tapes go into this bucket. This is the most convenient place to stash those pesky transcripts, flaming e-mails, and unedited articles, too.

Like any world-class social network mine begins with a set of questions aimed at lubricating links between AfterRusty members.

What was running through your mind when you first met Rusty? (essay) What’s your current relationship with Rusty? (multiple choice) What was your most memorable experience with Rusty? (provide URL, videotapes or other admissible evidence)

I am here for you now, but I won’t always be. That’s why I’m inviting you to join my alumni social network. Find out what you have in common with other people I have thrilled – or pissed off – over the years.