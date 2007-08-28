Second Life: Missionary Work for Business

Analyst forecast the rise of Second Life and other virtual worlds worlds to come as dominate consumer and corporate collaborative and community ecosystems of the future.
Gartner Says 80 Percent of Active Internet Users Will Have A “Second Life” in the Virtual World by the End of 2011. This validation of Second Life by Garntner and exploratory work by IBM Business Center and Jesuits venturing into the emerging space is enabling new dialog and clearing other barriers to communication. With community and commerce – how can you avoid delaying being part of this emerging conversation? How will you do business in your other world?