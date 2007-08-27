Innovation: Why Tokyo Executives Never Eat Alone

In its Saturday “Power Tables” column, the Wall Street Journal recently The Sushi Economy, Japanese corporate executives were key in expanding sushi’s reach. Kyubey opened in the 1930s, by the father of current chef Yosuke Imada, one of the first of the old sidewalk vendors to set up a bar indoors. Unlike many Tokyo restaurants, it managed to remain in business during the war and the famine that followed. When Japan’s economy began to modernize in the 1960s — creating not only advanced industry, but a new, hierarchical corporate culture to oversee it — sushi bars became the preferred venue for business meetings and power lunches. If you ask a middle-aged Japanese person now about the sushi-eating habits of his or her youth, you’re likely to hear that visits to a sushi bar were reserved for special occasions like birthdays; only politicians and businesspeople went more than a couple of times a year. (In this respect, I think the sushi bar has filled a role in Japanese culture much like the steakhouse’s in the United States.) Kyubey not only had a reputation for the quality of its food, but a perfect location: in south Ginza, squarely in the neighborhood that would become, by the heights of Japan’s Bubble economy in the 1980s, the world’s leading business district, and one of its most expensive. Sushi bars that opened around the world — in Los Angeles, in New York, in Amsterdam, in Hong Kong — tended, too, to be near the offices of Japanese business interests, where expat managers and visiting executives wanted to power-lunch the way they did at home. The inexpensive sushi bars that today litter many of our city blocks and suburban strip malls followed the high-priced places: trickle-down eat-onomics at work.