Technology: Better Business Through Blogging

I’m unhappy to say that I’m leaving FC Experts just as I was hoping to dig into the topic of the business of blogging.

However I can certainly leave you with a few relevant links on that topic before saying goodbye.

I recently discussed DrJays.com Blog as an excellent example of a fashion retailer posting content about their lines and about the celebrities involved with lines they carry as well as content that’s related to youth fashion. DrJays.com has the added benefit of actual celebrity visits that they leverage in a surprisingly tasteful manner given the typical online treatment of such folks.

A related post, ReyShizz The Student: Self Promotion w/A Video Blog, focuses on a young artist’s use of a blog to publically develop as an artist while simultaneously marketing himself. It’s a nice example of a blog that makes use of a variety of Web 2.0 tools and related services.

For those looking for responses to corporate blogs, Mack Collier of The Viral Garden began a Company Blog Checkup Series over a year ago and it’s well worth a look. I’d lost touch with Mack’s blog so it was nice to see how his work has developed over time.

And with those few links, I must bid my Fast Company readers adieu.

Special thanks to Lynne d Johnson for bringing me on board.