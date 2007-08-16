Careers: Misadventures on Facebook

If my friends hear me utter the word Facebook one more time they are going to excommunicate me from their buddy lists.

I’m adding to the noise only because Facebook demands the immediate attention of all 30 million of us members. Today’s poll reads: Which brand is the best toothpaste?

Frankly, if I could entice 30 million people to take a poll, that wouldn’t be it. At first glance, it may seem improbable that a site serving up this kind of fluff could advance your career or put you back in touch with a funny former co-worker, but there you have it.

Sometimes I feel that Facebook is AOL on steroids, or that I’m having a Prodigy flashback. Weren’t there about 30 million AOL members back in the dial-up days?

I wholeheartedly agree with Newsweek’s Steve Levy when he writes that “At this point, though, much of the grammar of the site (as well as much of the first wave of applications) is still tilted toward student life.”

Today I was greeted by a request from a stranger whom I recently added to my ‘friends’ list. I forget why we connected. She asks whether I want to become one of her “Top Friends.” Becoming a Top Friend, I learn, requires that I install an application that enables me to rank all of my connections.

Because your friends need to know where they rank it says. By rank, they literally mean one through one hundred or whatever. (I do not wish to know this information.) What if one of my friends is my boss and another is my wife. Which one should I rank higher? Of course, the smarter idea is not to install the application.