Leadership: Dealing with What You Don’t Know

How do you lead when you don’t know all the facts? That’s a question that Don Vandergriff and George Reed explore in a thought-provoking new article “Old Dogs and New Tricks: Setting the Tone for Adaptability,” published in Army Magazine . The authors, both retired Army officers, discuss the challenges the Army is facing as it continues being a command-centric organization engaged in a world and in battlefields that demands on-the-spot thinking, reacting and action all in split second time.

The article opens with a metaphor that former Chief of Staff, General Pete Schoomaker, used in describing the Army’s transformation as a cattle drive that was less about destination and more about the journey. Cowboys moving from the high country of Wyoming to the flat lands of Kansas knew they were moving southeast, but they did not know what or whom they would encounter on the trek. The landscape and stars pointed them in the right direction; experience held them together. Along the way, the cowboys, led by the savvy trail boss, dealt with the unexpected – weather, topography, and thieving poachers.

The issue of adaptability that Vandergriff and Reed explore for the Army has relevance to the corporate world. True enough desk jockeys are not seeking to outwit fundamentalist militants. But they learn soon enough that plans provide directions; leaders provide guidance. Thinking ahead as well as dealing with the unknown is part of the everyday reality. And so it is useful to explore ways of dealing with the unknown so that when the unexpected occurs, you will not be caught unawares.

“Reliance… on technically rational approaches will not suffice in the future,” write Vandergriff and Reed. “Instead of creating longer lists of false independent variables – knowledge, skills and attributes – that leaders must master… it may be better to address essential values and attributes such as fast learning, adaptability, and ethical reasoning.” Well put, and worthy of exploration point by point.

Learn fast. Preparation for change begins in the mind. You must think about what is coming next. Education conditions the mind to learning as does exposure to new and different challenges. Grooming leaders by having them work cross-functionally is valuable. Having them think and react in real time to situations that are new and different. In our global world, speed often becomes the operative factor in decision-making.

Adapt always. Change is part of business; adapt or die may be a cliché but it is reality. While change for change sake is churn, adaptability dictates observation first, flexibility always, and fundamental change third. Sometimes you change a process or a person, but not the whole system. Adaptability is more of a mindset that keeps the minds, people and the organization nimble. Comfort comes from a sense of preparation rather than a sense of status quo.