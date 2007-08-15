Innovation: You Don’t Need a Crystal Ball

As a follow-up to my most recent blog post about increasing delays among the U.S.’s network carriers, I’d like to note that one of the most accurate forecasters of our current travel woes is Scott McCartney, author every Tuesday of The Wall Street Journal’s “The Middle Seat” column and moderator of the “Middle Seat” forum (formerly Friday’s “Middle Seat Mailbox”).

So long as there’s “The Middle Seat,” who needs a crystal ball?

To understand what I’m talking about, you only have to look back to Scott’s spring column “Fliers Face a Brutal Summer.” His reading of the airline tea leaves has been spot-on.

His latest column, “Why Fliers Find Summer Travel Growing Tougher,” hammers home what other travel writers have been saying of late, which is that June turned out to be one of the worst month’s in U.S. history for flight delays.

“It may end up having been the worst of all time,” he writes.

If anybody should know, it’s McCartney, who not only has been on the airline beat since 1995, but is an instrument-rated private pilot as well.