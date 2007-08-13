Careers: Airport Survival Tips

My all-time longest-shortest trip had to be my stay in Boston last week. I flew in to meet with a few companies but ended up spending 15 hours at Logan Airport. Everything seemed good to go until, over the period of a few hours, fog completely enveloped the airport. One by one, flights were cancelled including both flights back to Raleigh. To make matters worse, all the hotels in the area were completely booked and there wasn’t a rental car to be found. Armed with my laptop and suitcase, I had to hunker down for my first ever all-nighter at an airport. This week, I thought I’d to share with you some survival tips and observations from the adventure.

Always pack long pants. Because it was a quick trip, I only packed a suit and some shorts. They had the air conditioning on full tilt (and I mean full tilt) and that made for a pretty uncomfortable night. At one point it got so cold, I thought I saw the Abominable Snowmonster and Yukon Cornelius from Rudolph, the Red-Nosed Reindeer.

Dunkin Donuts is good. One of the benefits of being stranded at Logan was having a Dunkin Donuts in the terminal that was open 24 hours. I must say I was pretty excited at first as I don’t get a chance to eat donuts all that often, but by morning I never wanted to see another glazed donut again.

Handy hint: Pace yourself when eating glazed donuts and drinking coffee.

Fog will dissipate if the temperature rises or falls. I struck up a conversation about fog with the guy sitting next to me at the gate and we weren’t sure if it was better if it warmed up or cooled off. A pilot later told us either would work but unfortunately neither happened on that Tuesday night. And, if you’re a fan of Murphy’s Law, you’ll be happy to know that the fog completely cleared about by 8:00 pm but by that time the airport was almost completely shut down leaving most of us stranded.

Power outlets are a traveler’s best friend. When I knew I was going to be stuck there a while, I went on a scouting mission to find an outlet. It always amazes me how hard they are to come by at most airports. Once I found electricity, I set up camp for the night.

Handy hint: look high and low as some airports have outlets in the ceiling.