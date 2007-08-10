Work/Life: Be Careful What You Kvetch For

Well, now, here’s a can ‘o worms for you. A retail worker in Britain had a bad day at work and felt frustrated with his bosses. To vent his frustration, he posted an angry entry about his feelings on Facebook , the MySpace-like sharing site. When his employers found out about it, they fired him. And, to add insult to injury, the posting was only read by three people.

This, to me, was the action of a management team that needs a little balance. Criticism is hard to take, but how often do you get the opportunity to really hear a from-the-heart rant from an employee who is unhappy? Before you fire the guy, let him have a few minutes of face time away from Facebook, and maybe some middle ground could be reached. Who knows, maybe you could even improve employee relations via what you learn from someone who is upset. In fact, I believe this young man could have started a daring new trend: posting grievances on the Internet. I suppose, given the fate of the gentlemen in our story, we might have to make it anonymous, but how about a site called “Stuff-We-Don’t-Talk-About.com?”

Here’s a few examples:

FROM: An Underling @ underling.net

TO: You Know Who

SUBJECT: THE BIG DISS OFF

Okay, now that I’m home and have had a minute to think about it, I have to tell you that when you’re on the phone with a client and you say, loud enough for me to hear, “thank God you’re dealing with me and not the moron at the next desk,” it is, to say the least, counter-productive, bucket head.

FROM: Overworked – Underpaid @ ungrateful.org

TO: The Boss, and I Don’t Mean Bruce Springsteen