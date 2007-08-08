Careers: Do Jobs Spread Virally Across Social Networks?

When the scientific study hit the wires recently establishing that obesity spreads virally across large “social networks,” I figured that science was simply appropriating a popular cyberspace term.

After all, if obesity could spread across Facebook, or MySpace, science would have a larger problem on its hands than excessive girth. Are my contacts on Facebook really that susceptible to my suggestions? If so, I have a get-rich-slowly scheme to sell them.

Still, it’s obvious that some news and ideas spread virally over the Net; think about how many times you have spammed your friends or associates with jokes, links to articles, blog posts or videos. Before there was e-mail there were fax machines and (lawyer) jokes made the rounds pretty quickly, too.

Are there limits to this principle? For instance, does news about job vacancies spread virally over the Net? If I were fired from my job I imagine that word would spread quickly by voice, IM or e-mail between my friends and colleagues. But what if it’s simply “news” about a job opening in my company?

I might not spread that news unless I knew someone seeking that information. By contrast every one of my friends is constantly looking for a laugh (it’s a pre-requisite).

In this sense, maybe job vacancies are a bit different than jokes. And maybe that’s because there’s so much noise in the job world – job ads are always in our face – on search engines, e-mail advertising, website homepages, and, of course, on job boards, too.

Yet, here’s how job openings move virally on social networks: