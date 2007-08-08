Innovation: The Late Business Traveler

This isn’t to announce the death of the business traveler.

But it might as well be.

“Delays are getting worse this year,” according to an article (“Planes Late, Fliers Even Later”) appearing at the The New York Times website.

Referenced in the story is an M.I.T. study, which found that “when missed connections and flight cancellations are factored in, the average wait was two-thirds longer than the official statistic.”

The article presents plenty of anecdotal evidence that planes are more jam-packed than this year than last, making it tougher to find a seat if you get bumped or miss your connection. The upshot is that this summer already is a dreadful one for delays, delays, and more delays.

Tips for getting where you’re going despite delays may be found at a Times sidebar article, “Plan B for Getting to Your Destination.”