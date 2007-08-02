Innovation: A DIY Postscript

“Shopping for travel on the Web has become a long-drawn-out chore,” noted William J. McGee in a just-published Money magazine story ( “Capturing a Fare Deal” ) that appears on CNNMoney.com.

Mr. McGee essentially corroborates what I said in my previous blog entry about the overlooked value of travel agents for travelers who’ve had it up to here with endless surfing and no human help at most travel sites.

Not to say that the technology is broken. It’s just that, unfortunately, as the Money article indicates, “no Web site offers everything.”

Have truer words been spoken?

I cannot too highly recommend this article to anyone considering booking travel online, because of the many and varied time- and money-saving secrets it contains, and for these valuable resource sites it cites:

www.airfarewatchdog.com

www.itasoftware.com

www.kayak.com

www.mobissimo.com

www.sidestep.com

www.oag.com

www.farecast.com

webflyer.com