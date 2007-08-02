Careers: How Many Social Networks Are Enough?

When Groucho Marx famously told the Friars that he “didn’t want to belong to any club that will accept me as a member” he notified them via telegram.

If Groucho were on e-mail today he would be spammed by invitations from friends, acquaintances and total strangers to join dozens of social networking sites. I picture him rolling his eyes at the pointlessness of belonging to clubs that don’t serve cocktails or fat cigars.

Unlike Groucho, I am checking out multiple social networking sites as part of a careers research project. One observation: Social networking sites are often the first place where professionals actively manage relationships that may advance their careers.

It’s no secret that quite often in life who you know is more important than what you know. These sites help automate the former so efficiently that I would unhesitatingly recommend them to everyone.

Choosing the right social networking site to advance your career isn’t a serious problem. If one doesn’t pan out, you can always try another, perhaps more or less specialized one.

The biggest problem is a lack of differentiation between the sites, although each has its own peculiar rules of engagement. There’s no getting around the fact that it’s boring to set up a profile on multiple sites.

For some social butterflies the process of amassing contacts, especially experts or old friends, is a bit addictive.