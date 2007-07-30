Careers: Overcommunicate

Talk to me, you never talk to me. Ooh, it seems that I can speak. But I can hear my voice shouting out. But there’s no reply at all.

-Lyrics from the song “No Reply at All” by Genesis

There’s nothing like a little inspiration from Phil Collins and Genesis for this week’s entry. But as you’ll soon see, for this topic, I need no inspiration. Anyone who has been around me for more than four seconds will tell you that I’m passionate about follow up. In an earlier entry, I talked about the importance of following up with candidates but I think it’s actually bigger than that.

It’s not just how we treat applicants; everything we do affects our personal brand. The way we treat our boss, our colleagues, or even the random person we bump into for five minutes at a conference goes a long way in how we are perceived. Yet, day in day out I’m amazed at how many people don’t respond to emails and phone calls for days, weeks or sometimes ever. It’s almost like there are a group of people out there with only a hard drive, monitor and mouse but with no keyboard. They’re able to open your email, but since they don’t have the keyboard they can’t respond. Or better yet, maybe their phone is missing the numbers two and nine and that’s why they aren’t able to give you a call back. Am I the only one that thinks follow up is a big deal? Say it ain’t so.

The reasons why people under-communicate are no doubt vast. But the reasons they give are often similar. Let’s take a look at some of my favorites.

“I’m swamped” (also known as “I have more important things to do than to follow up with you.”) I think we’d all agree that even when we’re absolutely swamped, somehow we’re still able to make time to fit in the things that are really important to us. Make following up a personal commitment. Take 15 seconds to shoot a quick email saying “Thanks for the message. I’m under a tight deadline. I’ll give you a call early next week.” Simple as that.

“Out of the office” Not just “out of the office” but habitually being out of the office without setting an out of office greeting. You know who you are. The person trying to contact you looks like a pest because they’ve sent you three emails over a two-week period. You’re frustrated because your inbox is filled with a bunch of follow up to follow up emails. Last time I checked, it only takes a few seconds (3 minutes tops) to set an out of office greeting.