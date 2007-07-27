advertisement
Technology: Navigating the New Web

By Peter Fasano1 minute Read
iA_WebTrends_2007_2_sm.gif

You have your bookmarks, maybe even your social tags of your favorite web sites, tools and communities … you are very connected – or are you? The folks at iA, Japanese strategic design agency, have taken the journey of web trends to entirely new lever with the transit map of the 200 most successful websites with measurement of category, success, popularity, proximity and perspective growth. This clickable map will take you to places you had not imagined! How many stops have you visited and where do you want to go? iA Web Trendmap 2007

