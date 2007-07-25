Careers: If Only You Could Work Here

Have you ever wandered into an office staffed by 55 employees who are mostly 24-years-old and in their first job out of college? It might be kind of fun, right?

And in this particular office above Union Square in New York City, they throw the occasional staff party billed as the “Thursday Night Hang.” The workers in this firm called Connected Ventures run three pretty cool companies: a site called CollegeHumor.com; a t-shirt company called Busted Tees; and a video community site that predates YouTube called Vimeo.com.

One evening at a company party, they recorded the following video, for fun, on a single take. It wasn’t intended to be a recruitment video; it just turned out that way. Note, it takes about 40 seconds or more to get grooving and some of the words in a song you will hear are mature. Don’t worry, nothing else about the video is mature, it’s all in fun.

Lip Dub – Flagpole Sitta by Harvey Danger from Vimeo.

There were unexpected outcomes to this exercise:

Four million people have “viewed” this video since it was posted in May

The video has been widely discussed on blogs around the world, including on Tech Crunch’s CrunchNotes site. Many of the comments are variations of this: “I want to work there”

In homage to Connected Ventures’ groundbreaking effort, an office of Paris-based designers (Heaven.fr) recorded a lip-dub to Weezer’s Sweater song. (Some say it is better, but I don’t think so.)

Résumés are streaming into Connected Ventures

“We put it on online so we could share it with friends and so people,” says Ricky Van Veen, one of the founders of the company and Editor-in-Chief of CollegeHumor.com. “It didn’t occur to us that anybody outside of the office would want to see it.”