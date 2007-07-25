Careers: Personal Branding Reinvention

Take marketer Marti Barletta, who during her 20-year agency career, never dreamed of being a thriving entrepreneur with three books under her belt and major companies seeking her expertise.

Yet Barletta, 52, is proof that we can remake ourselves at any age. It all comes down to smart personal branding, a well-executed strategy and the confidence to take the road less traveled. All of which Barletta has in spades.

In the late 1990s, Barletta was working at Chicago ad agency Frankel heading up a team researching marketing to women. After immersing herself in the subject for two years, she knew more about the topic than most people — including the fact that most marketers were clueless about marketing to women. Consider, for example, that 80 percent of purchase decisions in all categories are made by women, including big ticket items like cars. Meanwhile, the prevailing opinion was that women influenced only small purchase decisions like which pasta brand to buy.

Recognizing the makings of a business in marketing to women, Barletta thought about starting her own company even though she was a novice entrepreneur. The idea was blessed by her employer Frankel who had decided to go in another direction.

Barletta says she still needed a little push to get started and was fortunate to have found it in a mentor.

“I wasn’t sure I could go on my own. There are a lot of marketing consultants out there,” she recalled. However, her mentor reminded her that she was different and had expertise others lacked. “He told me I had an ability to warm up a room like no one he had ever seen. And that five years from now he’d be telling people he knew Marti when she first started out.”