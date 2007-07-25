Innovation: Are We Happy Yet?

A couple of surveys of airline customer satisfaction have been released in recent weeks, and the results should surprise nobody:

Passengers are ticked.

Reason number one is that the nation’s Big Six carriers are sliding toward a 60 percent on-time average.

Reason number two is that the Big Six are “mishandling” (airline code for “losing”) record numbers of checked baggage.

If you’ve gotten the feeling lately that the airline industry is going backward when it comes to customer satisfaction, you have proof in the quarterly results of the latest American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI) released by the University of Michigan’s Ross School of Business.

Ironically, while the overall ACSI score hit 75.2 (on a 100-point scale) — the highest quarterly national average in the ACSI’s 14-year history — the ACSI score for airlines fell 3 percent to 63, its lowest level in seven years.