Innovation: Paper or Plastic?

I invariably have a tough time with the easy decisions, such as when the grocery clerk asks me whether I want to tote my purchases home inside a dead tree or an oil byproduct.

Now, at least at the airport I never need to pick paper again.

That is, if I am flying WestJet.

As noted in recent news blurbs, e.g., “Going Paperless” in The Wall Street Journal, the low-cost Canadian airline is slowly rolling out its program of paperless boarding passes across Canada.

You need a cellphone or other email-enabled mobile device on which you’ll receive a message that must be displayed as you pass through security and boarding.

WestJet isn’t the first with this wireless innovation, however.