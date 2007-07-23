Innovation: Paper or Plastic?

I invariably have a tough time with the easy decisions, such as when the grocery clerk asks me whether I want to tote my purchases home inside a dead tree or an oil byproduct.
Now, at least at the airport I never need to pick paper again.
That is, if I am flying WestJet.
As noted in recent news blurbs, e.g., “Going Paperless” in The Wall Street Journal, the low-cost Canadian airline is slowly rolling out its program of paperless boarding passes across Canada.
You need a cellphone or other email-enabled mobile device on which you’ll receive a message that must be displayed as you pass through security and boarding.
WestJet isn’t the first with this wireless innovation, however.
Several other low-cost carriers also offer this nifty option, including, Norwegian Air Shuttle.
For technie first adopters taking advantage of this service, I’m guessing it’s more important than ever to keep that cellphone well-charged!
Airline Futurist • Miami • www.amadeus.com