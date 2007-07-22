Leadership: Reacting vs. Responding

That statement is one of many in a new program we’re launching this week called “It’s All About You…and Others”. It’s in the final tweaking stages and is being proofed and reviewed by some of my colleagues and clients before going live. Out of the 26 segments of this mini self-coaching course, this one statement is pushing more buttons than any other, and let me tell you, as a self-awareness behavioral course, there are a lot of very edgy truths besides this one that one might think would push more buttons than this.

Perhaps it’s taking responsibility for how we react to situations that are out of our comfort zone and then get angry and react in the process or perhaps it’s an in your face “look at when you react and act yourself why” question that comes to mind.

I’d love to hear how you look at a statement like that and how, if at all, it might apply in the context of your world. That’s what it’s all about, though isn’t it? Awareness of self and our place in our world.

What’s your immediate gut reaction to this?

Donna Karlin • Executive and Political Shadow Coach™ • Ottawa, Canada • •www.abetterperspective.com