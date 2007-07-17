Work/Life: What About Bathroom/Life Balance?

CEO Dad’s Tuesday Tirade….
A TV channel in India is launching a new talent-contest/reality show in which they will attempt to discover people who are gifted at singing in the shower.
Of course, we all know that the reason we sing in the shower is that it has enough echo (not to mention the sound of running water) to mute our shortcomings as crooners. Still, I believe this very human pastime is an un-ahem-“tapped” source of work/life, ahem, “harmony.” You never hear the gurus on the PBS fund drives talking too much about it, but it seems logical that if one makes a commitment to at least two shower songs each morning, one’s outlook on the day would substantially improve. And with that improved outlook, you face your family with a more open heart, and can face the worries of the workday with aplomb. Carry that off-key belting-out of songs into the car during your commute, and by the time you’re at your job you’ll be rallying your co-workers like that guy with the straw hat in The Music Man.
In fact, why not treat the entire working day as a musical? The Monday morning meeting is West Side Story:
(TO THE TUNE OF “AMERICA”)
We need to work on our teamwork more!
Why don’t you work on your teamwork more?
Think of how much we need teamwork more!
Doughnuts and coffee help teamwork more!
The lunch meeting is Grease:
(TO THE TUNE OF “YOU’RE THE ONE THAT I WANT”)
You better shape up
Cause I’m getting lunch
Just to keep you on our side
We want your bucks
We want you on board
So the expense is justified
Have some bread, have some salad, have some fries
Cause you’re the one that we want!
You’re the one that we want!
The one we need
Oh yes indeed!
And the uncomfortable downsizing is Cats:
(TO THE TUNE OF “MEMORY”)
Midnight, what’s that sound from the pavement?
Why it’s you selling pencils
Cause you don’t have a job…
See, even the harshest sentiments go down easy when you sing. So start the day crooning in the bathroom, and watch your life improve. Meantime, anyone want to take bets on how soon American TV will pick up the singing-in-the-shower idea? “American Tile Idol?”