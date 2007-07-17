Work/Life: What About Bathroom/Life Balance?

A TV channel in India is launching a new talent-contest/reality show in which they will attempt to discover people who are gifted at singing in the shower.

Of course, we all know that the reason we sing in the shower is that it has enough echo (not to mention the sound of running water) to mute our shortcomings as crooners. Still, I believe this very human pastime is an un-ahem-“tapped” source of work/life, ahem, “harmony.” You never hear the gurus on the PBS fund drives talking too much about it, but it seems logical that if one makes a commitment to at least two shower songs each morning, one’s outlook on the day would substantially improve. And with that improved outlook, you face your family with a more open heart, and can face the worries of the workday with aplomb. Carry that off-key belting-out of songs into the car during your commute, and by the time you’re at your job you’ll be rallying your co-workers like that guy with the straw hat in The Music Man.

In fact, why not treat the entire working day as a musical? The Monday morning meeting is West Side Story:

(TO THE TUNE OF “AMERICA”)

We need to work on our teamwork more!

Why don’t you work on your teamwork more?

Think of how much we need teamwork more!

Doughnuts and coffee help teamwork more!

The lunch meeting is Grease: