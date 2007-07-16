Innovation: Age of Conversation

(Author Note: This post is partly about innovation, and partly about shameless self promotion)

Today marks the official release of Age of Conversation.

What is Age of Conversation? It is a precedent setting collaborative book-writing effort between 100+ bloggers and other new media types. It is a model for how information will be produced and shared in the future. Oh yeah, and its a book – something you can go online today and buy (with all proceeds going to charity) and get creative insights from the best minds in the new media space.

There is more information online at www.ageofconversation.com.

Keep reading for a little background on how it all came together:

On March 27, 2007, Drew McLellan, who heads McLellan Marketing Group (an ad shop) posted on his blog about a chance to author a guest book. Gavin Heaton, who is the Interactive Director at Creata, then posted a comment hailing the idea but going one better in saying, “Great concept! But you know, what? I reckon between a few of us [marketing bloggers] we could knock out a short book…all we need is a theme and a charity.”