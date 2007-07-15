Work/Life: Don’t Talk About Kids to People Without Kids

Right at the outset, I’ll do the politically correct thing and say, I’ve got nothing against kids.

In fact, I’d happily trade places with a lot of them right now: I’d get fed, watered and put to beddy-bye under a duvet dotted with cottontail bunnies with a gentle kiss; I’d be adored and cuddled when I least want it but that’s OK – it’s better than begging for it; I’d get driven around to a smorgasbord of expensive activities like soccer and baseball (remember when primary school toss-the-beanbag P.E. sessions were free?); I’d be pacified with the latest iGizmo (some tots are already killing this blog entry on their iPhone) and told to “go fly your Millenium Falcon XIII”. I could smear gooseberry jelly all over my face and be ‘cute’ rather than committed. Oh, to be a kid again!

But if you want my business, or even my friendship, then as one of the handful of people in your social circle who don’t have kids, please spare me the harping on about your kids, and see what turns up.

Someone wanted to do lunch, ostensibly seeking my business. It required a bit of phone and email tag. Every single communication involved a logistic around his stepdaughter Mish. I wasn’t particularly interested in a blow-by-noseblow account of taxicabbing and childminding and playgrouping, I just needed to know when he wanted to meet.

Thinking back, every other conversation with this person over the years has been similar. We’d become friends of sorts, but I still know little about him because we never get beyond Mish. It left me wondering why I have this family man in my life at all. An acquaintance certainly, but we can find those in a phonebook or the checkout line at SafeWay.

How does his harping on about his kid potentially leave me feeling, even for a fleeting moment?