Technology: John Mackey & Blogging as a Web 2.0 Entry Point

The undercover online discussion board activity of Whole Foods’ CEO John Mackey is already a great lesson in the challenges faced by corporations in a Web 2.0 communication environment and an excellent place to start my fresh emphasis on the business of blogging .

As a former Whole Foods employee who has deep issues with rich men who profit from progressive rhetoric, I’m viciously biting my tongue to focus on the useful takeaway rather than my very personal response. But I think this current drama is a strong example of how blogging can provide an entry point and focus for understanding Web 2.0 business communication.

Let’s break this down and introduce some of the practical aspects of business and blogging that I will pursue in greater detail over time.

1) Mackey is exposed for pseudonymous discussion board comments.

Although this behavior was not on a blog, the comments sections of exceptionally popular blogs are often as busy as discussion boards and offer the opportunity to learn how to enter a conversation with one’s customers, critics and, yes, pseudonymous/anonymous commenters who may well be competitors.

In particular, learning to deal with hostile commenters in a way that shows that one is open to dialogue and not afraid of being challenged but also unwilling to involve oneself in petty disputes is an important lesson for all bloggers. Unfortunately, I haven’t really internalized that one as longtime readers of ProHipHop can attest.