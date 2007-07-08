Innovation: I Thought This Would Be My Last Post at Fast Company

Free Ozzfest Announcement, Feb. ’07

I thought this post was to be my last at Fast Company so I wanted it to be a good one. No, I wanted it to be a great one. But, as it turns out, this is not my final post at all.

But if this were my last post, I’d want it to be a very special one.

I’d want to write a post in which I connect February’s announcement of a Free Ozzfest to a rationale for making cds free as marketing tools to notions of a Freemium business model to the current Fergie tour that’s fully branded, supported and free.

But I didn’t write that post and as time passed it really needed to include some reference to ad-supported music and the free music business as well as Prince’s free cd giveaway, the pros and cons of such tactics for small fry and last week’s announcement of random Ozzfest ticket upgrades which is a lot of stuff to piece together.

Thankfully, I’m not leaving Fast Company at all, in fact I’ll soon be relaunching my blog with a focus on the business of blogging, a major focus of my life for the last five years.