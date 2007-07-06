Innovation: Does the iPhone Look So Great Because Everything Else is So Bad?

Flaws aside, and I find the keyboard a thumb struggle, there’s no question that the iPhone – like its iPredecessor, the iPod – is a seductively wrought, craftily engineered jewel of a product for a generation of Pod People. Whether it’s truly a culture-slamming revolution remains to be seen, but there is no doubt that the product taps into the powerful need for our deepest consumer urges to be dazzled.

It also shines so brightly because so much of the consumer market is mired in what amounts to a dazzle-free zone. Consider the automotive industry. America is a car-culture; remember when the Auto Show once grabbed the national imagination? Today, it’s a non-event, with media coverage desultory at best. And why should it be big news, like MacWorld is? When was the last time a car made anyone’s spirits soar?

GM just had their worst June in nine years. And it’s not like the foreign automakers are bringing any turbo-charge of excitement to their showrooms, either. BMW, Mercedes, Lexus and Audio make perfectly fine vehicles, but there are only predictable, incremental improvements from model year to model year. The only semblance of consumer intensity – for hybrid vehicles – is fueled by politics, not engineering.

Wherever you look, there’s almost nothing to see. When was the last time a food company introduced something new that you actually wanted to try? The giant brands are eons behind their consumers and the trends. Kraft is a case in point. The company is struggling in all of its core businesses – which is why Nelson Peltz is hovering – and blaming private label inroads. But private label can only succeed when businesses are skidding to the commodity side of the ledger.

The online world, which has been the engine of innovation, is also suffering. A few weeks ago there was a telling piece in the New York Times that talked about a new “dot-calm” world where consumers are growing “weary” of the channel. Again, it’s a failure of imagination. How long has it been since Amazon lit up the market with their 1-Click technology?