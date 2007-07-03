Innovation: Women’s Website: Winner, or What?

Yet when tech does something positive, you hear not a peep.

It’s the nature of news that you only hear when technology wastes time or money, or causes frustration. Well, I’m happy to report what is certainly an underreported techno-win. Surprisingly, this news is from a major airline.

Even more surprisingly, the winner is women.

The carrier I speak of is American Airlines, and the article that tells the story is courtesy of Andrew Compart at TravelWeekly.com.

You’ll need to register (it’s free) to access the article, but it’s a quick and worthwhile read about how one airline is transforming passengers into customers by technologically targeting what some consider an underserved market, i.e., female fliers.